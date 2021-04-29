-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,083. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

