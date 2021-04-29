$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK opened at $23.75 on Monday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $144.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

