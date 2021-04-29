$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,000.

ENV traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

