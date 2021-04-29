$0.63 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $14,717,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

