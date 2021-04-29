-$0.78 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.57). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

