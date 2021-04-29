$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

