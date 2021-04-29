$1.65 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.