$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.61. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

