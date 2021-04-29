12,130 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

