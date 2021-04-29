$15.57 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $15.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.03 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,470. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

