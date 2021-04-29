$182.16 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $182.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.38 million to $182.94 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 583,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,460. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

