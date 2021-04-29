1,975 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IWS opened at $114.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

