1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,947,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock worth $10,935,797.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

