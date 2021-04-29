1st Source Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SRCE stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

