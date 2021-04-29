$209.52 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $209.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.30 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $865.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.83 million to $893.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $892.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.65 million to $966.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 122,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,905. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

