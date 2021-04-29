2,141 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Post by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,755.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $113.61.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

