2,285 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.51 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.