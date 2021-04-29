23,619 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDB stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

