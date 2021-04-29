$237.73 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $237.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $952.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.98 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.