$252.52 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $252.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.53 million and the lowest is $252.50 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 1,578,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

