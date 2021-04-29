25,862 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 721,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,004. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.82 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

