25,862 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVIS stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 721,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536,004. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.82 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit