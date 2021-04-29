2,605 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

