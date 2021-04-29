2,760 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

