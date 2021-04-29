29,208 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.