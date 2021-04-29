$355.66 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $355.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.32 million and the lowest is $338.13 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $358.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NYSE PAGS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

