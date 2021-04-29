3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

3M stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Get 3M alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.