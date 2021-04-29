3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.94. 22,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

