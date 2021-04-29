3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,248 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $195.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

