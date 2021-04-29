$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.
BIDU traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $212.29. 6,089,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. Baidu has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.