$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $212.29. 6,089,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. Baidu has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

