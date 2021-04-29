$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $4.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $20.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEIP remained flat at $$3.59 on Monday. 20,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.65.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

