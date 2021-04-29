4,460 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

