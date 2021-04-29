4,493 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

