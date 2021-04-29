45,200 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Genetron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 860,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTH stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Genetron Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

