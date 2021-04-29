5,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $288,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Viasat by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,620.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

