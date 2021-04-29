$556.65 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $556.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.43 million to $564.55 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $298.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.76. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

