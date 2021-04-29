$59.05 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce sales of $59.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 192.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock remained flat at $$13.96 during trading hours on Monday. 5,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

