6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.