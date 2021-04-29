6 Meridian Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.