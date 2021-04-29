6 Meridian Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

