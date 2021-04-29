$619.60 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $619.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $640.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Green Plains stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

