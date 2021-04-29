$62.14 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $62.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $62.70 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

ORBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $905.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.39.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

