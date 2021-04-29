$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.28 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.44. 258,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.46. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

