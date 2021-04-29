88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,772,100 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 214,202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 125,871,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,871,063. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

