8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $20,552.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001658 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.