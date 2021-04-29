92,532 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $316.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day moving average is $266.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.