9,619 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

OXY stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

