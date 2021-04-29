9,740 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

