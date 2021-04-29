AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.