AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

