ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

