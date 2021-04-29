Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.59. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $387.40.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.