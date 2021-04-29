Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.59. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

